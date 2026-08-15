Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 488.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.75% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Natural Resources rose 488.08% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.75% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.723.35202.108.3613.173.0511.491.9311.351.93

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