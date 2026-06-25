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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Ramco Industries Ltd and Onward Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2026.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Ramco Industries Ltd and Onward Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2026.

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 101.64 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24484 shares in the past one month.

 

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 49.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 178 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd soared 15.62% to Rs 112.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46275 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

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Ramco Industries Ltd added 14.95% to Rs 350.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18517 shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd advanced 14.68% to Rs 309. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2729 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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