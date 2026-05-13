Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.59% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.64% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 22.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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