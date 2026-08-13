Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 41.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.64% to Rs 331.77 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 41.76% to Rs 147.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 331.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.331.77250.1364.5058.88229.91170.71198.50139.26147.90104.33

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