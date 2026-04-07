Gujarat Pipavav Port sees container volumes dip 3.5% YoY in Q4 FY26

Gujarat Pipavav Port reported a 3.5% decline in container volumes to 1.65 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q4 FY26, compared with 1.72 lakh TEUs in Q4 FY25.

For the full year FY26, container volumes fell to 6.68 lakh TEUs from 6.94 lakh TEUs in FY25. Dry bulk cargo volumes stood at 0.45 million metric tons (MT) in Q4 FY26, slightly down from 0.46 MT in Q4 FY25, while full-year FY26 volumes rose to 2.90 MT from 2.21 MT.

Liquid cargo volumes were 0.38 MT in Q4 FY26 versus 0.40 MT a year ago, with FY26 volumes increasing to 1.59 MT from 1.46 MT.

Ro-Ro volumes surged 39.6% to 67,000 units in Q4 FY26 from 48,000 units in Q4 FY25.

Container trains handled fell to 401 from 470 a year ago, while containers moved via trains declined to 96,000 TEUs from 101,000 TEUs. For FY26, 1,747 container trains handled 4.14 lakh TEUs, compared with 1,961 trains and 4.34 lakh TEUs in FY25.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is designed to handle bulk, container, liquid cargo and RORO and to provide port services such as marine services, material handling.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 12.2% to Rs 111.52 crore on 11.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 292.25 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.60% to Rs 147.90 on the BSE.