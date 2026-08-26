Gujarat Pipavav Port update on proposal for extension of concession period
Gujarat Pipavav Port has received Comfort Letter from Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for processing of the Company's proposal for extension of Concession Period.
The letter requires the Company to submit the information/ documents including performance record during the current concession period and Investment and Business Plan for the extended Concession Period, within 90 days of the letter.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:05 AM IST