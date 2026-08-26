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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Port update on proposal for extension of concession period

Gujarat Pipavav Port update on proposal for extension of concession period

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port has received Comfort Letter from Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for processing of the Company's proposal for extension of Concession Period.

The letter requires the Company to submit the information/ documents including performance record during the current concession period and Investment and Business Plan for the extended Concession Period, within 90 days of the letter.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:05 AM IST