Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 310.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 239.07% to Rs 26.99 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 310.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 239.07% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.92% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 194.81% to Rs 88.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.997.96 239 88.5630.04 195 OPM %2.851.63 -3.425.99 - PBDT0.820.47 74 3.222.00 61 PBT0.410.12 242 1.270.62 105 NP0.410.10 310 1.050.52 102
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST