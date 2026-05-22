Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 2632.67 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 27.32% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 2632.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1922.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.83% to Rs 672.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 10945.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9533.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

2632.671922.1910945.509533.963.164.167.226.63118.69136.801063.19948.2965.2988.67861.29756.2752.1071.68672.78591.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News