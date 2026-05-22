Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 2632.67 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 27.32% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 2632.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1922.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.83% to Rs 672.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 10945.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9533.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2632.671922.19 37 10945.509533.96 15 OPM %3.164.16 -7.226.63 - PBDT118.69136.80 -13 1063.19948.29 12 PBT65.2988.67 -26 861.29756.27 14 NP52.1071.68 -27 672.78591.06 14
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST