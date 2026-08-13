Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.03% to Rs 3583.15 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 14.42% to Rs 158.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.03% to Rs 3583.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2184.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3583.152184.416.498.83259.18232.09205.14184.49158.53138.55

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