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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 64.03% to Rs 3583.15 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 14.42% to Rs 158.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 138.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.03% to Rs 3583.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2184.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3583.152184.41 64 OPM %6.498.83 -PBDT259.18232.09 12 PBT205.14184.49 11 NP158.53138.55 14

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST