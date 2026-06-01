Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1532.00% to Rs 4.08 croreNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1532.00% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 127.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 125.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.080.25 1532 00.14 -100 OPM %81.13-244.00 -0-2214.29 - PBDT-31.68-31.11 -2 -127.33-127.24 0 PBT-31.68-31.11 -2 -127.33-127.24 0 NP-32.38-31.02 -4 -127.29-125.34 -2
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:57 AM IST