Gujarat State Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 417.05% to Rs 11.22 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Investment reported to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 417.05% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.79% to Rs 150.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 173.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.222.17 417 173.60144.23 20 OPM %93.85-52.53 -98.7098.09 - PBDT10.53-1.14 LP 171.34141.48 21 PBT10.52-1.15 LP 171.32141.45 21 NP8.88-1.38 LP 150.09125.29 20
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST