Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 8.72%, Gains for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 274.3, up 8.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.3, up 8.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has added around 6.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38184.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 196.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.