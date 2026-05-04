Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.75, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% jump in NIFTY and a 18.58% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 289.75, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24100.55. The Sensex is at 77262.1, up 0.45%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has gained around 21.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40771.9, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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