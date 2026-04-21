Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up for fifth session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 280.19, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 280.19, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has risen around 19.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39184.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.