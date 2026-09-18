Gujarat Themis Biosyn completes acquisition of MicroBiopharm Japan Co.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% equity shareholding in MicroBiopharm Japan Co. (MBJ), Japan, through Themis Biosyn Japan, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Japan.

The transaction, first announced on 22 May 2026, has now been closed following receipt of all customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions.

The acquisition was made from funds managed or advised by T Capital Partners Co., a Japan based private equity fund, for a total consideration of JPY 21.5 billion, funded through an optimal mix of debt and equity.

The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive for GTBL. The existing MBJ management team will continue to lead operations.

With over 60 years of experience, MBJ operates three GMP-compliant manufacturing plants with a strong FDA and PMDA inspection track record. For FY26, MBJ has registered revenue of JPY 9.5 billion ,with a business mix spanning Proprietary APIs/Intermediates, CDMO, CDMO Bio and Developed Pharmaceuticals (bio)/Non-Pharma. The company has serviced its top six customers for over two decades, with approximately 40% of its revenue generated from outside Japan.

Commenting on the completion of the acquisition, Dr. Sachin Patel, Managing Director, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited, said, The successful completion of this acquisition marks a defining milestone in GTBL's journey towards becoming a fermentation-based, globally integrated CDMO. MBJ brings to us over six decades of fermentation expertise, a proprietary P450 enzyme platform, and deep, long-standing relationships with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Together, we are well placed to expand our presence across various avenues including oncology, immunosuppressants, peptides and advanced biologics, while leveraging GTBL's India manufacturing scale to drive growth. We warmly welcome the MBJ team, who will continue to lead operations, and look forward to building this platform together for a mutually rewarding journey ahead.