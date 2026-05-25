Gujarat Themis Biosyn jumps on acquisition of Japan-based MicroBiopharm

Gujarat Themis Biosyn surged 6.11% to Rs 391.40 after the company announced the acquisition of Japan-based MicroBiopharm Japan Co. (MBJ) for about JPY 21.5 billion, or nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity stake in MBJ through a wholly owned special purpose vehicle to be incorporated in Japan. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 FY27, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

MBJ is engaged in fermentation-based research, development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and CDMO services. The Japanese company has capabilities across oncology APIs, plasmid DNA manufacturing, ADC conjugation and biologics.

MBJ reported estimated revenue of JPY 9.5 billion, or around Rs 570 crore, for FY26. Around 40% of its revenue comes from overseas markets outside Japan.

Gujarat Themis said the acquisition marks a strategic step in its transition from a fermentation-led intermediates business to a technology-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) platform focused on precision fermentation and next-generation drug manufacturing.

The company added that the deal will provide access to MBJs proprietary technologies, global customer relationships and regulated manufacturing infrastructure. Two of MBJs three manufacturing facilities in Japan have undergone audits by the US FDA and Japans PMDA.

The acquisition is proposed to be funded through a mix of debt and equity and is expected to be earnings accretive.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fermentation-based pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs across key therapeutic segments in India. The company specializes in fermentation-based product development and continues to expand its presence across the Indian and global markets with a focus on building an integrated and scalable pharmaceutical platform.

On a standalone basis, Gujarat Themis Biosyn's net profit declined 3.93% to Rs 12.46 crore while net sales rose 9.74% to Rs 43.37 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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