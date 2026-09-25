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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Lloyds wins orders worth Rs 15.61 cr

Gulf Lloyds wins orders worth Rs 15.61 cr

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Gulf Lloyds (India) has been awarded a purchase orders from various clients for third party inspections. The estimated value of this engagement, spread over a period of two (2) years, is approximately Rs 18.42 crore, inclusive of GST. This order further strengthens the Company's position in delivering service of Inspection and Certification Service. The approximate value of these orders amounts to Rs 15.61 crore plus taxes.
 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST