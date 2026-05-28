Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1055.26 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 2.65% to Rs 89.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1055.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 952.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.40% to Rs 347.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 4056.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3631.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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