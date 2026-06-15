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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants India launches new B2B brand campaign

Gulf Oil Lubricants India launches new B2B brand campaign

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Gulf Oil Lubricants India announced the launch of its new B2B brand campaign, Dream Beyond. Do Beyond, aimed at strengthening relationship with stakeholders across the industrial, infrastructure, and OEM segments of its business. The campaign is a celebration of the commitment and partnerships that have long defined Gulf's approach to supporting its customers and showcases how successful collaborations act as powerful enablers of growth for India's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. It reinforces Gulf's philosophy of consistently going the extra mile, beyond the call of duty and standing shoulder to shoulder to help customers achieve their ambitious goals.

It also highlights Gulf's role as a solutions partner that goes beyond lubricants, working closely with customers to understand their operational requirements and deliver tailored solutions for highly demanding projects. The film brings to life Gulf's role as one of India's leading private lubricant companies, powering large-scale endeavours. Over the years, Gulf has worked alongside customers on some of India's most ambitious projects, from iconic bridges and dams to highways, tunnels, and large-scale mining operations, providing next-generation lubrication solutions for some of the most demanding applications.

 

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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