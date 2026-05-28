Gulf Oil Lubricants Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 90 cr

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has reported 3.44% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.59 crore despite a 10.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,055.26 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 6.04% to Rs 136.52 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 57 basis points YoY to 12.94% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 120.09 crore, down by 4.08% from Rs 125.21 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, said, Overall Business Performance- The quarter has been a strong one for us, with all-time high quarterly Volumes, Revenue, and EBITDA supported by customer demand and business agility. Lubricants volume for the quarter demonstrated significant momentum recording a growth of 14%, significantly outperforming industry growth by over 3x translating into similar 14% growth in overall revenue, reflecting our continued focus on growth priorities across segments in lubricants and commitment to growing the mobility segment.

Growth was broad-based across all key segments, rising above and beyond with industry-leading performance. Passenger Car Motor Oils (PCMO) and Commercial Vehicle Oils (CVO) delivering double-digit growth, while the Agri segment also registered robust double-digit growth. Our OEM Franchise Workshop (FWS) business also recorded strong double-digit growth, supported by sustained momentum across existing partnerships. We continued to strengthen and renew our OEM associations, further reinforcing our leadership position in the OEM FWS segment. B2B Industrial segment continued its strong trajectory with high double-digit growth during the quarter.

FY26 has been a year marked by sustained business momentum, with double-digit lubricant volume growth for the full year and disciplined execution amid geopolitical headwinds. We closed the year on a high note as consolidated revenue for the year crossed Rs 4,000 crore.

Outlook- As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, we remain committed to industry-leading performance across B2C, B2B Industrial & Infra and OEM segments, strengthening our portfolio, driving innovations, and delivering consistent value to consumers across markets. As macro conditions remain dynamic, we are confident in our ability to navigate challenges while continuing to strengthen our growth trajectory.

Our focus remains on building a stronger, future-ready organization that consistently delivers sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders. Mobility- Our EV subsidiary Tirex also continued to gain momentum during the year with revenue for FY26 crossing Rs. 100 Crores mark. The business is witnessing encouraging traction with marquee customer additions and remains well aligned with our long-term vision of building a future-ready mobility ecosystem and strengthening the EV segment as a key growth pillar for the company.

Manish Gangwal, Whole-Time Director & CFO, said, With the quarter marked by heightened global volatility and shifting trade dynamics, the Companys performance was supported by higher volumes and disciplined cost management. Crude oil prices remained elevated through the latter part of the quarter, leading to a sharp increase in raw material costs, while continued weakness in the rupee further increased input costs and exerted pressure on margins.

Despite these headwinds, our focus on disciplined pricing actions, cost optimization, and operational agility helped us navigate the quarter effectively. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 135.08 crores with a margin of 13.0%. Despite these challenges, the Companys PBT (before exceptional items), excluding the impact of one-time profit on sale of a land parcel in the previous year, grew by 4% in FY2025-26.

Reflecting this performance and our continued focus on long-term value creation, the Board has declared a final dividend of Rs. 30.00 per equity share, representing 1,500% of the face value of Rs. 2 per share. This takes the total dividend for FY26 to Rs. 51.00 per equity share, i.e., 2,550% on the face value of Rs. 2 per share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 21 per share declared and paid in February 2026.

Standalone quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of Rs. 1,040 crores, growing 13.7% YoY, driven by double-digit volume growth and disciplined business execution. Crude oil prices remained elevated during the latter part of Q4, causing a sharp rise in raw material costs.

Overall lubricants volume grew 14% YoY in Q4, outperforming industry growth by more than three times and marking an all-time high quarterly volume. Full-year volume growth stood at 10.5%. The Company delivered a strong finish to FY26 with another quarter of consistent double-digit topline growth. Full-year revenue grew by 12.3%, while quarterly revenue growth stood at 13.7%, supported by strong double-digit volume expansion.

Looking ahead, we remain watchful of the evolving macroeconomic environment, particularly continued volatility in crude oil prices and adverse currency movements, which are expected to keep input cost pressures elevated.

Despite these external headwinds, we remain confident in our ability to respond with agility through timely pricing actions, disciplined cost management, operational efficiencies, and focused execution. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (1,500%) for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend will be intimated at a later date.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLIL), part of the Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International, is a leading player in India's lubricant market offering a comprehensive product portfolio in automotive and industrial lubricants. GOLIL has extensive Pan India distribution network for B2C and tie-ups with over 50 OEMs, 1000+ industrial, infrastructure, and institutional clients for B2B and also exports to over 25 countries.

Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 0.16% to close at Rs 930 on the BSE on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

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