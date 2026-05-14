Gulshan Polyols receives allocation for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP
Gulshan Polyols had participated in a tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP) for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at their various locations across the country and the Company has been allocated additional quantity for ethanol supply for the Q3 period of ESY 202526 with a quantity of 2923 Kiloliters of Ethanol having an estimated order value of Rs 18,70,72,000 /- for (ESY 25-26).
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST