Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 306.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 639.87 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 306.30% to Rs 53.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 639.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 593.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.639.87593.2313.276.1783.9330.4173.4019.8953.5113.17

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