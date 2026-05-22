Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit rises 434.76% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 550.82 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 434.76% to Rs 37.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 550.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 514.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 332.23% to Rs 107.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 2312.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales550.82514.88 7 2312.422019.68 14 OPM %12.005.61 -9.934.73 - PBDT56.9220.90 172 190.8271.94 165 PBT45.5510.54 332 145.6134.56 321 NP37.547.02 435 107.1524.79 332
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST