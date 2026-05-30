Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 84.66% to Rs 6.16 croreNet profit of Guru Krupa Gems & Jewellery declined 70.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.66% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.18% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.81% to Rs 29.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.1640.15 -85 29.59112.98 -74 OPM %2.111.00 -2.770.96 - PBDT0.220.44 -50 0.850.98 -13 PBT0.150.43 -65 0.780.91 -14 NP0.090.30 -70 0.570.68 -16
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST