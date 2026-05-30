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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 131.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 839.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 565.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 89.96% to Rs 80.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 802.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales044.10 -100 80.53802.16 -90 OPM %010.84 --363.9082.19 - PBDT-2.62-64.18 96 -317.55313.35 PL PBT-2.63-119.56 98 -339.7488.86 PL NP-3.00-131.61 98 -839.51565.15 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

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