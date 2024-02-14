Sales decline 58.56% to Rs 134.64 crore

Net loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 59.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2842.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 58.56% to Rs 134.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 324.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.134.64324.8772.6066.70-14.7368.16-71.38-13.47-59.292842.65