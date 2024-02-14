Sales decline 58.56% to Rs 134.64 croreNet loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 59.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2842.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 58.56% to Rs 134.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 324.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales134.64324.87 -59 OPM %72.6066.70 -PBDT-14.7368.16 PL PBT-71.38-13.47 -430 NP-59.292842.65 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content