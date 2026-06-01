GYFTR reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 302.48 crore

Net profit of GYFTR reported to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 302.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1098.35% to Rs 21.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3802500.00% to Rs 380.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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