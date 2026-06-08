H.G.Infra Engg climbs after securing completion certificate for Ganga Expressway project

H G Infra Engineering rallied 3.82% to Rs 568.05 after the company received the provisional completion certificate from Adani Road Transport for Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The project involved the execution of civil and allied works on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis for Group II of the Ganga Expressway, spanning 151.7 km from Nagla Barah village to Ubariya Khurd village. The access-controlled six-lane greenfield expressway, expandable to eight lanes, forms part of the Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway being developed on a DBFOT (Toll) basis.

The contract is valued at Rs 4,970.99 crore.

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 42.1% to Rs 85.09 crore despite a 4.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1426.80 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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