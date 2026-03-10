Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H.G. Infra Engineering bags Rs 401-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy (MP) in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves execution of civil worksincluding earthwork, bridges, and station buildingsalong with P-way works for the development of railway infrastructure at a 2x800 MW thermal power project in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 401.33 crore (including GST) and the project is expected to be executed within 18 months.

HGINFRA is an infrastructure development company. The company specialises in executing end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects across transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) including transmission.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 18.1% to Rs 94.28 crore on a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering added 1.86% to settle at Rs 490.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

