H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 42.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 1426.81 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 42.11% to Rs 85.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 1426.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1360.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.64% to Rs 330.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 5234.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5056.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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