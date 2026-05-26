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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engineering declared as qualified bidder for transmission project in Uttar Pradesh

H.G. Infra Engineering declared as qualified bidder for transmission project in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as a qualified bidder by the REC Power Development and Consultancy (A wholly owned subsidiary of REC) for Construction of 220/132/33 kV AIS Substation, Ranipur (Mau) and 220/132/33kV AIS Substation, Chunar (Mirzapur) with their associated lines through tariff based competitive bidding process in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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