H.G. Infra Engineering declared as qualified bidder for transmission project in Uttar Pradesh
H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as a qualified bidder by the REC Power Development and Consultancy (A wholly owned subsidiary of REC) for Construction of 220/132/33 kV AIS Substation, Ranipur (Mau) and 220/132/33kV AIS Substation, Chunar (Mirzapur) with their associated lines through tariff based competitive bidding process in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:31 PM IST