H.G. Infra Engineering gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan ITI upgradation project

H.G. Infra Engineering rose 1.54% to Rs 571.65 after the company has been declared as the L-1 bidder by the Department of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Government of Rajasthan, for the upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and includes the upgradation of ITIs under the National Scheme for ITI Upgradation in the Bhiwadi cluster. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 10 years. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 241 crore, with the companys share at 17.10%.

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

The company reported a 42.11% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 85.09 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 146.98 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 4.84% year on year to Rs 1,426.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 from Rs 1,360.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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