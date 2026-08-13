H.G. Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 25.75% to Rs 1100.59 croreNet loss of H.G. Infra Engineering reported to Rs 45.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 98.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.75% to Rs 1100.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1482.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1100.591482.20 -26 OPM %27.5817.50 -PBDT191.41167.27 14 PBT146.37131.65 11 NP-45.1498.82 PL
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST