H.G. Infra Engineering secures road project of Rs 3931 cr from Welspun Enterprises
H.G. Infra Engineering has received a Letter of Award from Welspun Enterprises in the state of Maharashtra on 11 May 11, 2026 for construction of 6-lane (including partially elevated) Highway Corridor along with Improvement of existing road from Km. 10+600 to Km. 64+000 (Section Pune to Shirur of NH753F - Minimum Design Length 53.40 Km.) in the State of Maharashtra.
The company bid project cost is Rs 3931.11 crore and the project construction period is 36 months.
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:16 PM IST