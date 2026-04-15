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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra gains on bagging Rs 519-cr order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP)

H.G. Infra gains on bagging Rs 519-cr order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP)

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering surged 15.13% after securing a Rs 519.33 crore order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) for civil and railway infrastructure works at its 2x800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of work includes civil construction (earthwork, bridges, and station buildings) and permanent way (P-way) works for railway infrastructure development. The contract is awarded on an item rate/BOQ basis and is to be executed within 18 months.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 18.1% to Rs 94.28 crore, despite a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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