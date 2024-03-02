H.G. Infra rises on bagging Rs 447-cr LoA

H.G. Infra Engineering added 2.51% to Rs 914.85 after the firm announced that it has received letter of acceptance from South Central Railway for construction project in Maharashtra worth Rs 447.11 crore.

The scope of the project entails doubling of track between Karanjgaon station & Aurangabad station including electrification and signaling works in connection with Aurangabad-Ankai doubling project in Nanded division of South-Central Railway under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The project cost stood at Rs 447.11 crore. The construction period of the project is 30 months.

H.G. Infra Engineering provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertakes civil construction and related infrastructure projects in the road construction space.

The company reported 22.03% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.05 crore despite of 15.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,364.53 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

