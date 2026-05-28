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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra wins Jharkhand transmission project under boot model

H.G. Infra wins Jharkhand transmission project under boot model

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC.

The company secured the project for the development of the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme Part C in Jharkhand under the tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The project involves establishing an inter-state transmission system on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for a period of 35 years. The awarded project carries annual transmission charges of Rs 1,145.34 million.

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 18.1% to Rs 94.28 crore, despite a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

The counter added 1.66% to end at Rs 606.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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