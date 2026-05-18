H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 27.56 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills declined 30.61% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 27.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.56% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 131.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 128.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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