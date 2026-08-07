Friday, August 07, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to watchNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertEV Sales in JulyOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales decline 13.17% to Rs 31.18 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills rose 20.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.1835.91 -13 OPM %9.9710.22 -PBDT2.202.32 -5 PBT1.411.52 -7 NP1.020.85 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the June 2026 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the June 2026 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 89.68% in the June 2026 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 89.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CLC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST