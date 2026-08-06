H. S. India standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.99% to Rs 8.42 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 130.77% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.425.9310.218.940.710.340.500.130.300.13

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