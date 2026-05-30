H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 511.04 crore

Net loss of H T Media reported to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 41.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 511.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 1803.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1805.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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