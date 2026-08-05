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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H T Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

H T Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 437.30 crore

Net profit of H T Media reported to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 437.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales437.30393.76 11 OPM %6.93-2.92 -PBDT74.9913.10 472 PBT55.42-10.12 LP NP30.89-13.33 LP

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:54 PM IST