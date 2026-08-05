H T Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 437.30 crore

Net profit of H T Media reported to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 437.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.437.30393.766.93-2.9274.9913.1055.42-10.1230.89-13.33

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