HAL collaborates with Safran Helicopter Engines and SAFHAL for Aravalli engine programme
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines (SAFHAL) for the design, development, manufacture, supply, and lifecycle support of a new-generation high-power helicopter engine in the 3,500 to 4,000 shp power class, named "Aravalli". This powerplant has been selected to power HAL's upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).
Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, says, "The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. Through this collaborative programme with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, we are creating a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms. The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem."
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST