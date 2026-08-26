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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HAL collaborates with Safran Helicopter Engines and SAFHAL for Aravalli engine programme

HAL collaborates with Safran Helicopter Engines and SAFHAL for Aravalli engine programme

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines (SAFHAL) for the design, development, manufacture, supply, and lifecycle support of a new-generation high-power helicopter engine in the 3,500 to 4,000 shp power class, named "Aravalli". This powerplant has been selected to power HAL's upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, says, "The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. Through this collaborative programme with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, we are creating a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms. The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem."

 

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST