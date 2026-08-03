Haldia Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 182.22% to Rs 4509.00 croreNet Loss of Haldia Petrochemicals reported to Rs 53.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 204.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 182.22% to Rs 4509.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1597.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4509.001597.70 182 OPM %2.43-2.75 -PBDT147.00-38.60 LP PBT-72.50-313.70 77 NP-53.90-204.40 74
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST