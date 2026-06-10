Haldia Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 240.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 4295.60 croreNet profit of Haldia Petrochemicals rose 240.24% to Rs 479.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 4295.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3392.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 244.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 688.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 12715.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13295.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4295.603392.90 27 12715.5013295.50 -4 OPM %18.893.35 -9.060.38 - PBDT832.7053.40 1459 1265.10-122.50 LP PBT587.20-270.60 LP 266.30-1602.70 LP NP479.40140.90 240 244.80-688.60 LP
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST