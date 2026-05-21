Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 108.24 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 62.44% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 108.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.69% to Rs 24.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 463.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales108.2483.61 29 463.67381.60 22 OPM %14.7216.35 -13.4814.07 - PBDT16.4012.91 27 63.9451.69 24 PBT9.395.57 69 33.4922.93 46 NP7.314.50 62 24.7718.81 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2026 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 18.98% in the March 2026 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 18.98% in the March 2026 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 101.19% in the March 2026 quarter

D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 101.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 48.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 48.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance