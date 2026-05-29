Friday, May 29, 2026 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haleos Labs consolidated net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Haleos Labs consolidated net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

Sales decline 15.68% to Rs 75.14 crore

Net profit of Haleos Labs declined 85.19% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.68% to Rs 75.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.92% to Rs 17.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 333.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.1489.11 -16 333.79344.72 -3 OPM %5.548.33 -13.3913.07 - PBDT4.757.73 -39 40.6741.19 -1 PBT0.913.93 -77 25.2026.19 -4 NP0.442.97 -85 17.3120.11 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 16.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 16.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 38.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 38.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 39.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 39.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Ratnakar Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ratnakar Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

CBSE 12th Revaluation 2026Stocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance