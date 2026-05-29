Haleos Labs consolidated net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.68% to Rs 75.14 crore

Net profit of Haleos Labs declined 85.19% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.68% to Rs 75.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.92% to Rs 17.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 333.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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