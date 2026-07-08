Handloom Hackathon 2026 Launched to Drive Innovation, Sustainability and Technology Solutions for India's Handloom Sector

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, has launched Handloom Hackathon 2026 Weaving Innovation, a national innovation challenge aimed at harnessing technology, design, entrepreneurship and sustainable solutions to strengthen Indias handloom sector. The initiative is being organised as part of the celebrations of National Handloom Day 2026.

The Hackathon has been designed to encourage innovative solutions across a broad range of thematic areas, including product and design innovation, sustainability and circularity, digital technologies, market access, branding, supply chain efficiency, productivity enhancement, business development and social impact. The initiative seeks to foster closer collaboration between the handloom ecosystem and Indias innovation and startup ecosystem, while encouraging interdisciplinary problem-solving.

Beyond recognising outstanding ideas, the Hackathon aims to identify promising and implementable solutions that may be considered for mentoring, incubation and further development in collaboration with partner institutions, wherever feasible. The initiative seeks to encourage innovation that contributes to the modernisation, competitiveness and long-term sustainability of the handloom sector.

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