Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DCX Systems Ltd, NOCIL Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2026.

DCX Systems Ltd, NOCIL Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2026.

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 54.13 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6304 shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd surged 10.99% to Rs 181.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

NOCIL Ltd soared 10.75% to Rs 159.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27975 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd rose 9.68% to Rs 36.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5457 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd jumped 9.67% to Rs 11.46. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22535 shares in the past one month.

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