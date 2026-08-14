Handson Global Management (HGM) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.65% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net loss of Handson Global Management (HGM) reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.8013.61-10.9317.41-1.392.81-2.192.40-2.061.73

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